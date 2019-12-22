Recently, two service technicians at McMullen Ford, in Council Bluffs, were recertified as Senior Master Technicians.

The Senior Master Certification status is Ford Motor Company’s highest honor bestowed on service mechanics. In the Kansas City region, which includes most of the four surrounding states, there are less than 500 certified technicians.

The status is first achieved when the technician has completed all of Ford’s training courses and has become proficient in all areas of expertise, with a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Recertification occurs when technicians successfully complete ongoing certification requirements.

Patrick Herrman has had his Senior Master Certification for 7 years.

Derek Stuhr has been Senior Master Certified for 3 years.

