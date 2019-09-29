After 28 Years, Dickinson & Clark CPAs Moves Offices To New Location
On Friday, September 13th, Dickinson & Clark CPAs, PC moved from its original office on 533 South Main Street to our new location on the third floor of the office building at 535 West Broadway, formerly occupied by The Daily Nonpareil. The Firm re-opened in the new location on Monday, September 16th.
For the past 28 years, Dickinson & Clark CPAs, PC has been located in the historic district of downtown Council Bluffs. During that time, the company expanded its footprint several times. The most recent expansion was in 2011 when the company leased and remodeled an additional 4,000 square feet in an adjacent building on Main Street. Continued growth and the limitations to efficiently modify the South Main location were two large factors that led to the move.
Managing Shareholder of the Firm, Tom Umphreys said, “While we serve clients in a wide geographic area, we have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Council Bluffs community. Due to our growth, for the past five years we had been looking for expanded office space. When we became aware that a larger space in downtown Council Bluffs was going to be available, we stepped into the conversations pretty quickly.”
Umphreys went on to say that, “The new space offers a much more efficient layout allowing better collaboration for our employees, significant space for future growth, and a more open concept with most spaces enjoying natural light. Other benefits include additional conference rooms with improved technology for client meetings, a modern training facility, an expanded lobby area and more off-street parking for our clients and vendors.”
The telephone numbers and email addresses will all remain the same for contacting members of the Firm.
The Firm is planning a client open house and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting later this Fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.