Retirement: Gay Snyder

Snyder to Retire From The Daily Nonpareil after 20 Years
After nearly 20 years of selling advertising for The Daily Nonpareil, Gay Snyder will be retiring. She will make her final sales call on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Gay started her career with The Daily Nonpareil on September 28, 1998. After a brief absence, Gay rejoined the Nonpareil team on December 22, 2004. For the last 15 years she has been a valuable member of the team.
The Daily Nonpareil will be hosting a retirement reception, in her honor, on November 6, 2019, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., in the Omni Centre Business Park, 300 W. Broadway, Suite #107 (which is adjacent to The Daily Nonpareil’s office). Clients, colleagues and friends are invited to join her in celebration of this milestone. Cake and refreshments will be provided.
