Effective last Friday, Iowa allowed the reopening of salons, barber shops massage businesses and tattoo shops after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced further relaxation of mitigation efforts she ordered to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Since then multiple businesses have chosen to reopen, keeping the safety and health of customers in mind.
Black Squirrel Tattoo reopened Monday after using the weekend to prepare. As part of reopening, the shop added some additional health precautions.
Precautions included: Only clients being tattooed are allowed inside, they have to call the shop to be let inside, anyone inside must wear a mask, along with responding to a questionnaire, hand washing and altered check-in policies.
“We are eager to return to earning our living just as much as you would like to get tattooed. For that we are grateful. Together we will be doing our best to navigate the safest course possible,” according to a Facebook post.
Skin Mechanix Inkorpor8ted reopened on noon Saturday, according to owner Joseph Thornburg.
Thornburg said the shop opened following state guidelines that require facemasks, temperature scanning, sanitizing as well as limiting the number of people within the shop.
“Reopening for us is like your family moving close to each other again. Our clients are so loyal, we missed their presence just as much,” Thornburg said.
Death or Glory Tattoo reopened Friday, according to owner John Bisarek. They similarly enforced safety precautions requesting clients and workers wear a mask or face covering while in the shop. There will also be a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature scan before working with an artist.
Death or Glory Tattoo is accepting clients via appointment or call-in only. Financial transactions were also requested to be done via message or over the phone.
“Each artist is in charge of their own booking and availability,” Bisarek said. “Please be respectful and understanding of this. You can message us or call to set something up with your preferred artist.”
Bayliss Park Massage Therapy was one of the massage businesses that chose to reopen Saturday, enforcing stringent health precautions.
They added new rules including: customers should not arrive more than five minutes before an appointment, upon arrival and in the office customers must wear a mask. A mask can be provided at an additional cost. No clients with a fever over 100 degrees or with COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed in the building.
“If you or a household member are high risk due to underlying health issues, or are over the age of 65, please consider the risks and possibly canceling,” the Facebook post said.
Super Nail Spa said in a statement that they’re glad to reopen. They’ve adjusted spacing and are taking further precautions for employee and customer safety.
Rock, Paper, Scissors Salon reopened Friday, owner and operator Teri Christensen said.
“My clients didn’t go anywhere since no salons were open. Now it is just playing catch up with a shorter amount of time, having to sanitize everything between clients,” Christensen said.
Rock, Paper, Scissors Salon is open by appointment only. They are also providing precautions by scheduling breaks between clients to sanitize, having clients wait in their cars and text when they arrive. Clients must wash their hands and wear a mask.
“I personally think it is too soon to open salons in Council Bluffs with community spread and our numbers only going up. I don’t understand why we even shut down if we didn’t stay shut down (until) after the peak,” Christensen said. “I hope the community continues to do their part, but I fear some have been given a green light to just go; and I hope it doesn’t come back to haunt us.”
