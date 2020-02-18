Sanders ATA Martial Arts has settled into the former Bomgaars location at 2703 E. Kanesville Boulevard, after closing at the Mall of the Bluffs.
The building has transformed from an “empty shell” with concrete floors into a “new completely finished building,” said owner Shane Sanders. The martial arts studio reopened Feb. 5.
Improvements to the building include new carpet, fresh paint, an office area, storage room, changing rooms and more equipment to fill the 33,804 square feet of space, Sander said.
Eight punching bags and 150-160 mats on the floor were added.
“(Everyone) likes the look with the new carpet and new paint,” Sanders said.
Sanders and his family worked on the new space for weeks leading up to the opening, with some help. Instructors, parents and students helped paint walls, lay carpet or move equipment.
“It was great that everybody helped us pull together and get ready,” Sanders said.
With the increased space, the new punching bags split the room in half, creating two workout areas. This allows parents and children to have sessions at the same time, Sanders said.
Classes and schedules have not changed: Karate for kids and adults, krav maga, legacy program, ATA Tigers and adult taekwondo. With the increased space, Sanders said he’s working on taking on additional courses in March, such as a bullying prevention seminar, a child safety seminar and women’s self-defense.
“We’re looking forward to (adding those classes) and eventually we’d like to schedule a grand opening,” Sanders said.
A black belt class was the first group to use the space Wednesday, Sanders said. The class started out with a traditional workout, reviewed the white belt form and learned punching and kicking techniques.
So far, Sanders said he’s heard positive comments, good remarks. Everyone there seems to enjoy the space, he said. With the current schedule and future courses, Sanders said he’s excited to share the space and have more community members visit.
“We’re hoping we can get more people from the community to come in and check it out. It’s a beautiful space,” said Sharon Jones, a third degree black belt.
For more information on classes, visit sandersata.com.
