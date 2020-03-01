The second LeadingWELL women’s leadership event will take place on March 18 at the Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment (PACE) Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
“We had the same event last March. It was our first event and over 110 people attended,” TS Banking Group Director of Marketing Melissa Peterson said. “This year we found new organizations to partner with to make it bigger and better.”
LeadingWELL was created by TS Bank last year and is geared toward women in the Pottawattamie County and Omaha area. After the event last year, the bank held two LeadingWELL workshops — one in June that focused on influence and one in October that focused on confidence.
“Our hope with the event is to connect women of all ages through networking opportunities and share leadership knowledge across the generations of women in our community,” Peterson said in a release. “We hope they take away leadership advice to take back to their jobs, and that they make connections with other women in the community.”
This year LeadingWELL will feature panels that focus on balance, networking, leadership and other helpful tips on succeeding in their own lives as well as their careers. A networking happy hour will start the event at 4:30 p.m., then will follow with a program at 5:15 and panel discussions from 5:30 to 6:30. Attendees are given the opportunity to break into small groups for additional discussions after the panels.
According to the release, the women featured as panelists will include Paula Hazlewood, executive director of Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation; Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Immanuel and Mercy Council Bluffs; Robyn Epley, optometrist at Vision Specialists of Council Bluffs; Heather Davis, vice president of human resources at Ameristar Casino. Andrea Fredrickson, owner of Revela, will serve as the panel discussion’s moderator.
“I attended the LeadingWELL event last March and made a new connection with a local interior designer,” Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, said in the release. “This introduction led to us connecting on LinkedIn and eventually to her submitting the winning proposal for our new Housing Revitalization Program that we are starting this year. It’s funny how things work out. This wouldn’t have happened without the LeadingWELL event.”
TS Prosperity Group, Revela, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, Pottawattamie Arts/Culture Entertainment, Impact CB, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Castle & Associates Inc. of American Family Insurance and Career EdVantage will be sponsoring this year’s event, held at the Hoff Center, 1001 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs. Registration is $15 and is available at tsbank.com/leadingwell.
