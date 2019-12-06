SilverStone Group, the largest insurance broker based in Nebraska, announced Thursday it was acquired by Hub International Limited (Hub), the fifth largest insurance broker worldwide, providing employee benefits, property and casualty solutions and retirement and wealth management services.
SilverStone was founded in Council Bluffs in 1945 by Howard H. “Red” and Ruth Nelson and is today a three-generation employee-owned company led by John H. Nelson, the founders’ grandson and SilverStone’s current chief executive officer.
Since its founding nearly 75 years ago, SilverStone has grown to be one of the top 50 brokers in the nation.
“After operating for 75 years as an independent broker, it was important to our 225 associates and 48 shareholders that we remain a private company and continue to have a significant ownership stake in the business,” Nelson said in a release.
“This union not only accomplishes that objective, it strengthens our capabilities through access to new insurance markets, specialty expertise and technical services across most industry spectrums.
“My father, John P. Nelson, chairman, has enjoyed a 25-year personal relationship with Hub co-founder and Vice Chairman Richard Gulliver, which was critical in our board’s decision to join forces with Hub. Their stellar reputation, people-first focus and entrepreneurial operating philosophy perfectly fit our culture.”
John H. Nelson said his father, John P. Nelson, will continue as chairman of the Great Plains region of Hub.
John H. Nelson added that SilverStone will always maintain its Council Bluffs office, and 100% of the firm’s Council Bluffs employees are being retained.
Hub relies on its regional leadership to drive investment and growth by using and contributing to the resources of the larger firm. John H. Nelson will be president of a new region, Hub Great Plains, and will take over the leadership of the current Hub operations in Omaha; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
The established SilverStone Group name will change to SilverStone Group/Hub International so clients, prospects and communities can begin associating our two iconic brands together.
SilverStone’s Great Plains leadership team will also include Chief Sales Officer Grant Matthies, Group Benefits Practice Leader Brett Sesker, Wealth Management Practice Leader Jeff Sharp, Retirement Practice Leader Glen Gahan, CFO/COO Todd Rogge, and Managing Director — Dakota Territories John Sutton.
All are long-time leaders of their respective divisions at SilverStone and all will continue in those roles at Hub. All will continue to be shareholders
The transaction closed on Dec. 1. Koley Jessen P.C. LLO, and Dowling & Hales LLC served as advisors to SilverStone on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
