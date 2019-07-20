Stay Sweet, Nicola’s announced Monday plans to close its brick and mortar shop at 805 Main St., at the end of the month.
The Facebook post stated, “We realized we weren’t able to enjoy our own celebrations as much, so we decided to minimize and close the storefront at the end of the month. We look forward to still seeing everyone at the community and school events.”
Stay Sweet, Nicola’s opened at the end of 2016 as an addition to its mother restaurant, Nicola’s Italian Wine & Fare in the Old Market in downtown Omaha.
Owners Nicola Shartrand bought the restaurant almost 16 years ago and eventually started to sell sweets. Eventually, the business started selling treats to area coffee shops to sell, and that factored into their decision to open Stay Sweet, Nicola’s in Council Bluffs.
Limited specialty items can still be ordered through Nicola’s, the post stated.
The bakery specializes in designer cakes and sweets, and baked goods of gluten-free, vegan, ketogenic and paleolithic diet preferences.
On Sunday for RAGBRAI, the bakery is open on Main Street from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
Attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful.
