In preparation for the Sugar Makery and BitterSweet Dessert Bar opening at 19278 Conifer Lane, the owners will host a hiring event Sunday.
The event will be held at the Council Bluffs Public Library at 400 Willow Ave in meeting room 1A from 2 to 5 p.m. Jobs available include assistant managers, customer experience associates, bakers and cake artists.
“We’re looking for a high level of customer experience,” said Alexis McCue, Sugar Makery owner.
Anyone applying must be 16 years or older, and is requested to bring in a completed job application from the Sugar Makery website. The job fair Sunday is primarily for conducting face to face interviews, according to the event description.
Similar to the Glenwood Sugar Makery location, McCue wants its workforce to consist of both high school students and adult workers. In Glenwood, this was one way Glenwood students were given local opportunities for job experience and were able to cut down on travel working in the area.
Food service backgrounds or a ServSafe Certification is a plus, but not necessary. Applications can be found online at sugarmakery.com. For more information, contact Sugar Makery or BitterSweet Dessert Bar either via Facebook message or email.
