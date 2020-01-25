Council Bluffs’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance office will open Jan. 30 at Broadway United Methodist Church at First Street and Broadway.
Assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Saturdays through March 28 on the second floor just around the corner from the elevator.
Clients are asked to drop off their tax documents and pick them up the following week, according to Chris Ritter, coordinator of the VITA tax prep site for nine years. Each return will be examined by two volunteers to comply with IRS guidelines and explained to clients when they pick them up. Both spouses need to be there to sign returns, if filing jointly.
“We try to concentrate on lower-income clients,” she said. “The IRS says we shouldn’t do any income over $59,000.”
Taxpayers between 21 and 65 years old should check to see if they qualify for Earned Income Tax Credit, Ritter said.
Clients will be required to sign an agreement giving VITA permission to e-file their tax returns, she said.
VITA also does not do rentals, farm income, businesses with a loss or expenses over $10,000, moving expenses or complicated investments without a detailed explanation.
The IRS provides the software for preparing the returns, and donations from clients pay for the computers and office supplies needed for the operation, Ritter said.
Clients should bring the following when seeking assistance:
• Photo ID (driver’s license or government-issued ID – for both spouses, if filing jointly)
• Prior year’s tax return
• Social Security cards (copies OK) for new dependents
• Dependent information – relatives you support, including children up to age 24 in school (include college info)
• Bank information, routing number and account number
• All income – W-2s, 1099s, Social Security, interest income, investment income, cash income with details, self-employed income, retirement income, gambling winnings, unemployment
• Expenses (ask for itemized deduction form) – Medical, health insurance, prescriptions, mortgage interest, taxes on home, charitable contributions, license plates/tags
• Credits – payments for education, child care (must have provider name, ID number and address)
• Insurance – Those who buy health insurance on the Marketplace must have form 1095A; there is no longer a penalty for not having health insurance.
• Health Savings Account – Disbursements from account (W-2s with a W, Box 12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.