The Hub of Council Bluffs was named the winner of the Iowa Small Business Development Center’s Business of the Month Award for November.
“I think it’s really cool, we love that the community recognizes what we’re doing for families in our community,” The Hub owner Brooke Hubbard said. “To have it recognized at a state level is extremely satisfying.”
The award will be presented to The Hub at the next Council Bluffs City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16. An informal reception and celebration will follow afterwards at The Hub, 7 S. Fourth St. The event is open to the public.
The Hub opened for business in May 2018, with Hubbard looking to to fill the need for family entertainment in the city. The business renovated and now occupies the former YMCA building located in downtown Council Bluffs. The Hub contains four different businesses:
• Fly Zone Trampoline Park — Featuring open bounce, dunk hoops, a dodge ball court and more
• Elite Cheer — The only All-Star cheer and tumbling facility in Council Bluffs
• Jumping Monkeys Childcare — childcare with a creative curriculum
• Pizza and More — offering fresh ground coffee and delicious food to the patrons of The Hub.
“Everyone lumps it into just ‘The Hub’ — it’s not just ‘The Hub,’” Hubbard said, noting, “There are a multitude of things that go into it.”
Hubbard worked with the Iowa Western SBDC as well as Advanced Southwest Iowa throughout the renovation and building process. The two organizations often work together to help small businesses and start-ups get access to all resources to help start the business successfully.
Hubbard is also involved in the community including serving on the Council Bluffs Chamber board of directors, and as an alumni of Leadership Council Bluffs.
She is also involved in “empowering women through many different venues and is an advocate for community life in Council Bluffs,” a statement from the SBDC said.
She and her husband, Jeff, own two more businesses: Ace Reality and Mad Max Carpet Cleaning. They have four children ranging in ages from 5 to 14 years.
“It’s been exciting to see Brooke’s vision for The Hub come to life,” Sue Pitts, regional director of the Iowa Western SBDC, said in a statement. “It’s such a great addition to our community. I look forward to seeing what is next for them.”
For more information on The Hub, visit their website thehubcb.com.
