On Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. the Council Bluffs Public Library will host author Tosca Lee to speak about, in her own words, “all things writing” and her two latest books, “The Line Between” and “A Single Light.”
Lee is an award-winning, New York Times bestselling author and a critically-acclaimed American novelist of speculative fiction, according to the library.
Lee’s religious-themed, sometimes controversial books are best known for their lyrical prose, extensive research and vivid imagery. She collaborated with another New York Times best-selling author, Christian fiction writer Ted Dekker, on the “Books of Mortals” series.
A notorious night-owl and avid TV watcher, Lee makes her home in Nebraska with her husband and children.
“The Line Between” tells the story of Wynter Roth, an exiled member of the New Earth cult forced to start over in the society she’s been taught to consider evil from birth. Adding to her fear, a mysterious outbreak of early-onset dementia is spreading. When Wynter’s sister appears one night with a set of medical samples key to decoding the disease, Wynter finds that a more sinister element than plague may be behind this apocalypse.
“A Single Light” begins six months after Wynter and ex-solider Chase Miller joined others in an underground silo believing they’d brought hope to a world overrun by chaos.
Re-emerging, she instead finds a world even harsher than the one she left. A global pandemic has wrought havoc, leaving the few surviving communities under rogue leadership and cities reduced to war zones.
As Wynter learns how this new nightmare came to be, she is once more called upon to save it. But when does civilization become too dark even to survive?
This event will be in Meeting Room A and is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the event.
For more information contact the library at 712-323-7553 x132.
