The Iowa Business Council will host its third Vision to Vitality forum in Council Bluffs from 4 to 5 p.m. July 30 in the Looft Auditorium at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road.
The president and CEO of MidAmerican Energy, Adam Wright, is leading the forum, focusing on “Growing the Workforce Numbers — Southwest Iowa’s Regionalism, Recruitment and Diversity Efforts.”
Panelists include leaders on diversity and inclusion, education and economic development and initiatives on recruiting new talents in southwest Iowa.
Based on the IBC’s 2019 Competitive Dashboard, members determined a critical part of strengthening the workforce must mean growing Iowa’s population and retaining residents as well as focusing on initiatives to create welcoming businesses and communities for more diverse residents, according to a release by the Iowa Business Council.
“Our Council Bluffs Vision to Vitality panel and forum will be an opportunity for us to hear about the unique regionalism occurring in Southwest Iowa and the Greater Omaha surrounding area,” said Georgia Van Gundy, executive director of the Iowa Business Council. “We are eager to hear some of their solutions to answering workforce shortages as well as citizens’ perspective on challenges to growth.”
The panel will discuss barriers to recruitment efforts, working as a region as opposed to silos, and share their thoughts on championing diversity in their community and place of work. The forum will then open to comments and questions from the audience of business leaders, non-profit sector representation, educators and community members.
The last Vision to Vitality forum was held in Mason City.
This event is free and open to the public. Panelists include:
- Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Initiative
- Bianca Harley, manager of community diversity and inclusion for Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership
- Paula Hazlewood, executive director of Advance Southwest Iowa
- Chris LaFerla, executive director of Council Bluffs School Foundation
RSVP can be emailed to ibc@iowabusinesscouncil.org.
