TS Bank is expanding with a new loan production office in Ames.
The office is set to open later this month, with potential to grow into a full-service branch location, the Treynor-based company said in a release. This is their eighth location in Iowa.
Mike Phillips has been hired as the market president to lead the growth of this new market, the company said. Phillips most recently worked with Greater Iowa Credit Union as a business loan officer.
“During the interview process, it did not take long to see that Mike Phillips shares the same vision and values of TS Banking Group, which makes this a great fit for both of us,” said Joshua M. Guttau, TS Banking Group CEO.
TS Bank said Phillips has more than 19 years of experience in areas of banking including management, operations, retail banking and commercial lending. He will join several other employees at this office and focus on attracting new business clients.
In the press release Mike stated he is excited to join the TS Bank team. He believes the forward looking, community-focused approach of TS Bank will benefit his clients and the clients will, in turn, help TS Bank continue to be successful.
TS Bank said it began exploring their options on ways to expand last year. Future plans for the new office include new signage and a video ATM.
Go to tsbank.com for more information.
