Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national day of service — “a day on, not a day off,” according to the website nationalservice.gov.
As a “day on,” five TS Bank employees volunteered at the Micah House Monday organizing supplies. Volunteers included Amy Rooney, Angie Avis, Paige Temeyer, Abbie Edic and Jenny Navara.
“This is one way we’re celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy,” Navara said.
Employees were instructed to organize the shelves by gender and age. This ensured toys, games and other items were easier to find for a child’s birthday or other special occasion, said Daylee Olson, community relations and marketing coordinator for Micah House.
“Doing this in honor of the holidays is really special and we really appreciate the support,” Olson said. “Without the help of supporters a lot of this would not be possible.”
Each year, TS Bank employees are given 50 hours of volunteer time off to encourage community involvement. Last year, employees collectively served more than 6,840 hours.
This year, TS Bank pushed forward a national initiative for members to volunteer and honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This was done via e-mail and with the help of volunteer coordinators who matched the volunteers with different organizations.
Other volunteers of TS Bank helped at one of several nonprofits in the area.
Some volunteered at Children Square, where they distributed blankets made in 2019 and organized the library at the new Academic Center. Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, Midlands Living Center and American Red Cross were other nonprofits where TS Bank volunteers gave their time.
“We encourage all of our employees to go out and volunteer,” said Melissa Peterson, TS Banking Group director of marketing. “Working together in a unique environment allows our teams to bond while helping others in a meaningful way.”
