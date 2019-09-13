ConAgra Brands is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity (2,200 cases) of Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns due to the potential presence of small pieces of white plastic.
The company discovered the issue which occurred when a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product.
The product covered by this recall was distributed for retail sale in the U.S. The specific product information is listed below. No other Udi’s or ConAgra Brands products are impacted by this recall.
Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Bag Closure Code
UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z 10-6-98997-80913-2 00-6-98997-80913-5 191971U
The recalled product is sold in clear plastic bags and the UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. The bag closure code can be found on the hard plastic closure for the bag.
Consumers who have purchased this product are advised not to consume it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased. There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date.
