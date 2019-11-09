In honor of Veterans Day on Monday, several area restaurants and businesses will offer special discounts on meals and admissions for veterans and active-duty military.
Participating restaurants and businesses include:
• The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha, will offer free admission to veterans and family members (tell person at front desk or show military ID), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 3000 Dial Drive, will offer a free meal for veterans and active-duty military with ID/proof of service all day Monday from special menu. Does not include drinks or tips. Dine-in only. Not valid with coupons or other discounts.
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 530 30th Ave., will offer a free slice of double-chocolate fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) Monday.
• Elks Lodge, 380 McKenzie Ave., will offer a spaghetti dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. Donations welcome.
• Golden Corral, 3103 Dial Drive, will offer a free meal for veterans and active-duty military, 5-9 p.m. Monday. Dine-in only.
• Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St., Omaha, will offer free gate admission to all veterans and their immediate families on Veterans Day. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway or 1745 Madison Ave., will offer a free breakfast for veterans, active-duty military and spouses, 6 to 11 a.m. Monday.
• Primrose Retirement Community, 1801 E. Kanesville Blvd., will offer a free Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Monday; door prizes.
• Red Lobster, 3040 Dial Drive, will offer a free appetizer or dessert for veterans, active duty military and reservists with valid military ID Monday (In-restaurant or carry-out orders).
• Texas Roadhouse, 3231 S. 24th St., will offer free lunch for veterans and active-duty military 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
- Other restaurants with Veterans Day specials for veterans and/or active-duty military personnel may email information to editorial@nonpareilonline.com to have their deals posted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.