WATCH NOW: A video recap of the first Farmers Market Council Bluffs

Vendors brave the public market outside of Bayliss Park Thursday for the first Farmers Market Council Bluffs of the season. Starting in May was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Snow, director of programming at the 712 Initiative, said the market will continue to add more vendors to the Thursday night market as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' restrictions ease into the summer.

The Farmers Market Council Bluffs runs every Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until Sept. 24. 

Photos of the June 11 Farmers Market Council Bluffs:

20200612_new_farmersmarket_1

Customers line up for produce and other goods from 3 Bee Farms in Griswold during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_2

Danny Garges takes in the scent of some potted herbs he purchased from 3 Bee Farms in Griswold while shopping during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_3

Lynn Johnson, right, and Connie Wilson get some shade with their respective dogs Tookie Rae and Gidget while shopping during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_4

Radishes and other produce from 3 Bee Farms of Griswold are put out for sale during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_5

Cait Caughey with Mullein Hill Farm in Mondamin, left, helps a customer during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_6

Al Kirkpatrick with Birdsley Road Farm in Council Bluffs, right, hands a sack of goodies to a customer during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_7

Dottie Ratay of Council Bluffs makes her way down First Avenue with bags full of produce and other items while shopping during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_8

Tyler Bartley with Sown Local Foods in Malvern sells lettuce and other leafy greens during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_9

Steve Brahms with 3 Bee Farms in Griswold helps a customer pick out radishes during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_10

Signs containing etiquette and other farmers market COVID-19 guidelines are put out along First Avenue as customers shop during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_11

Buck Christensen, right, purchases flowers from Andy Farrell and his kids, Amelia, 5, and Oliver, 7, with Give Joy Gardens during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_12

Customers make their way down First Avenue during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_13

David Sunderman with Sunderman Produce in Sidney sells onions and other goods during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
20200612_new_farmersmarket_14

Various flavors of honey from Van Sickle Bees in Neola are displayed for sale during the opening day of Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.

