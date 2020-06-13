WATCH NOW: A video recap of the first Farmers Market Council Bluffs

Vendors brave the public market outside of Bayliss Park Thursday for the first Farmers Market Council Bluffs of the season. Starting in May was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff Snow, director of programming at the 712 Initiative, said the market will continue to add more vendors to the Thursday night market as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' restrictions ease into the summer.
The Farmers Market Council Bluffs runs every Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.