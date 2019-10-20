Western Iowa Periodontics and Implant Dentistry was officially welcomed to the Bluffs with a ribbon cutting and open house at 1851 Madison Ave., Suite 726 in Council Bluffs Wednesday evening.
“No one knows what a periodontist does ... It comes from the word periodontium, which is a dentist term people don’t often use. The periodontium refers to bones and gums, so I deal with bones and gums,” Dr. Jessica Gradoville said.
A St. Albert High School graduate, Gradoville earned her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and attended the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. Drawn in by dental surgery, she returned to the University of Nebraska for her perio residency.
Gradoville completed that residency in June, and opened the Council Bluffs office in August.
“This is a great location. We’ve loved it so far. I’m really happy to be back in the area,” she said.
Both graduates from St. Albert, Gradoville and her husband, CJ, had family in the area. She said their 10-month-old son, Theo, and family were a large reason she opened an office in the area.
Commenting before the ribbon cutting, she thanked family for helping set up the office, and getting everything ready for the official opening.
“My parents are here, my in-laws are here and now that we have kids, all of their cousins are here. I couldn’t have done it without you guys,” she said. “We wanted to come back home, and I wanted to help the Council Bluffs community That’s what brought me here.”
Some services provided at the new dentistry location include: comprehensive periodontal exams, deep cleaning, implant placement, extracting, ridge prevention, crown lengthening, frenectomy, biopsy, 3D Cone Beam, ridge or sinus augmentations or expose and bond.
The office is typically open Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is closed Thursday Saturday and Sunday.
Western Iowa Periodontics and Implant Dentistry can be contacted by phone at 712-828-4862, e-mail at drgradovile@westerniowaperio.com, or community members can walk in.
