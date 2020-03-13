Zaltes Scoop Shop, a new local ice cream shop, initially opened in Red Oak in August 2018 as a way to bring a smile to the community, said owner Joshua Mateo Singleton.
Just over a year and a half later, owners Joshua and Sabrina Singleton are expanding their homemade ice cream to Council Bluffs, opening a Zaltes shop at 229 Bennett Ave. on Tuesday.
“We’re blessed to be here, and excited,” said Sabrina Singleton.
The name Zaltes comes from the owners’ six children: Zekio, Arabella, Lynora, Trinity, Ezariah and Solomon.
Along with their family, the owners bring with them experience from working at multiple restaurants with different types of cuisine.
Joshua Singleton had previously learned French culinary techniques at Arizona Culinary Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, the way he uses liquid nitrogen to freeze the ice cream at Zaltes was not one of the culinary techniques taught there.
“It’s definitely different than other places,” he said. “The texture comes out denser and richer, but I don’t add too much fat or anything like that.”
Although the ice cream is richer, it’s not overwhelming, he said.
The shop will typically carry flavors such as chocolate, vanilla and cookies & cream. Other flavors may change depending on the season or request.
“Today we started with mint chocolate chip since it’s green for St. Patrick’s Day, and Lucky Charms ice cream,” he said.
They typically make around two gallons of ice cream at a time, Joshua said. Butter brickle is the next flavor he’s working on per customer request.
Zaltes also sells safe-to-eat cookie dough with flavors like bacon snickerdoodle, Reese’s peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate, cake batter and chocolate chip. The owners said customers are able to mix and match flavors through the various options of both cookie dough and ice cream.
When asked what sets his ice cream and cookie dough apart, Joshua said some factors were creativity, flavor, the ideas behind their creations, the heart and love.
The ice cream and cookie dough products are also kid-approved, he said.
Zaltes is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Mondays.
In Red Oak, their ice cream will be sold at the Buck Snort at 322 E. Coolbaugh St.
