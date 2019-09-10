Pumpkin patches, pie and possessed houses! We’ve put together a list of area haunted houses, pumpkin patches and apple orchards opening this month.
Madness Haunted House — 1751 Madison Ave., Council Bluffs. Opening day will be Sept. 13, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. The house will also be open Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $13 per person. Want to skip the line? $20 per person will buy you a VIP Fast Pass. For more information, visit the website at madnesshaunt.com.
Mystery Manor — 716 N. 18th St., Omaha. Opening Sept. 13 from dusk to 11 p.m. The house will also be open Sept. 14 from dusk to 11 p.m. Opening night admission will be Buy One, Get One at $14 per person. If you want to skip the line, it’ll be $25 per person. For more information, visit mysterymanoromaha.org.
Scary Acres — 17272 Giles Road, Omaha. This multi-attraction acreage will open Sept. 13. Ticket sales will begin at 7 p.m. Attractions open around dusk and close at 12:30 a.m. $20 combo tickets will be available Friday night. Saturdays will open at 7 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. Sundays will be open at 7 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. For admission prices and hours, visit the website at scaryacres.com.
The Shadow’s Edge — 3457 S. 84th St., Omaha, in the parking lot of Mangelsen’s. Opening weekend will be Sept. 20 and 21. Weekend hours are dusk to 12:30 a.m. Weekday hours are dusk to 10 p.m. Admission is $14 Wednesday — Sunday and $7 Monday and Tuesday. For more information, visit theshadowsedge.com.
Welch’s Orchard — 17676 Sunnydale Road, Council Bluffs. Now open. Pumpkins, gourds and apples. Weekday hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more, go to welchspumpkins.wixsite.com/patch.
Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard — 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. Now open. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays. For more information, go to ditmarsorchard.com.
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna, Nebraska. Opening day for the general public is Sept. 13. Hours include Sundays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $12.95 per person Monday through Thursday; September Fridays and Saturdays $16.96 per person; October Fridays and Saturdays $23.95 per person. For information on admission prices and more, visit valaspumpkinpatch.com.
McCurdy's Pumpkin Patch — Intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 6 on the east edge of Atlantic. Opening weekend is Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Hours: Saturdays 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, visit mccurdypumpkins.com.
3 Bees Farms Market & Orchard — 14922 535th St., Griswold. Apple House Store open through Oct. 31. Hours: Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Weekend activities feature hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkin patch and other activities. For more information, visit 3beefarms.com.
Camp Fear — RiverWest Park, 23301 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn, Nebraska. Opening weekend is Sept. 13 and 14. After that, open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday including Oct. 30 and 31. Ticket office opens at 6:30 p.m. Haunted attractions and outdoor horror films. Varying hours. Admission: $20 per person for Bloodrush Forest of Terror, $10 Nyctophobia, $5 per person for Dark Ritual Escape Room. Overnight tent and RV camping available. For more information, campfearomaha.com.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Ranch —11001 S. 48th St., Bellevue, Nebraska. Open Sept. 14 through Oct. 31. Open Mondays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. for daytime pumpkin patch picking and 6:30 p.m. to midnight for Nighttime Ranch of Terror. Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for daytime pumpkin picking; Saturdays 6:30 p.m. to midnight for Ranch of Terror; Sundays 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Ranch of Terror. Admission: $10 per person on weekends and $7 per person on weekdays (kids 2 and under are free). Opening weekend will be $7 per person. For more, bellevueberryfarm.com.
— To add a location or an event to the list, email Krystal Sidzyik at ksidzyik@nonpareilonline.com.
