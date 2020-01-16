The Omaha Community Playhouse’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” will open Friday. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at OCP from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Winner of five Tony Awards, “A Raisin in the Sun” confronts life in south side Chicago through the eyes of The Younger family. After years of battling poverty and racism, the Youngers hope an unexpected insurance check will be their ticket to a better life. With the looming fear that this may be their only chance, the family is torn apart as they struggle to agree on the most effective way to use the money.
The cast includes:
Brandon Williams as George Murchison
Brodhi McClymont as Travis Younger
Chris Scott as Karl Lindner
Darcell Trotter as Bobo
David Terrell Green as Walter Lee Younger
Donté Lee Plunkett as Joseph Asagai
Faushia Weeden as Ruth Younger
Karen Fox as Lena Younger
Olivia Howard as Beneatha Younger
Richard Borg as Moving Man
The Omaha Community Playhouse will host an audio-described performance of “A Raisin in the Sun” for those who are blind or have vision impairments at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset from the box office. For more information, contact the box office at 402-553-0800.
Ticket prices vary by performance: $24 to $44 for adults; and $16 to $22 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the box office, located at 6915 Cass St., Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.