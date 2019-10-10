American Midwest Ballet will leap into its 10th anniversary season with a celebration of old and new — several “back-by-popular demand” favorites, along with an exciting new work in “Momentum” Friday night and Sunday afternoon at venues in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
The company’s award-winning annual mixed repertory production “Momentum” includes sultry, colorful “Habaneras, the Music of Cuba” — an ode to the 1950s-era Big Band sounds of Cuba, the native home of choreographer Frank Chaves.
“Habaneras is a vibrant piece that is a tribute to my native Cuba and celebrates the music that has been a part of my life since I was a child,” said Chaves. “This piece speaks to my love of the arts and to the many joys and fulfillment that music can bring to the soul.”
Also back as part of “Momentum” are two of AMB’s most-requested favorites: “In the Style of Bob Fosse” and “Party Animals.”
A tribute to the legendary choreographer, “In the Style of Bob Fosse” is a work personally created for AMB by Broadway superstar Ann Reinking, Fosse’s muse and protégée.
“I had always wanted a Fosse-inspired work in our repertory, but in order to do it justice, it had to be created by someone who truly understood and embodied the technique and spirit of Fosse’s style,” said artistic director, Erika Overturff. “Who better than Ms. Reinking to bring Fosse to life again through AMB’s own dancers? We are over the moon to collaborate with a celebrated artist of her caliber,” said Overturff. “It is a dream come true for our dancers.”
Rounding out a dynamic evening of dance is “Party Animals,” which made its world premiere in 2014.
“Since this entire season is a celebration of our tenth anniversary, a party was definitely in order,” said Overturff of her original work.
Party Animals showcases AMB’s professional dancers as playful lions, birds, cheetahs and other animals in clever costumes designed by Deborah Overturff.
Overturff’s funny, flirty, fantasy work also features glamorous flamingos, a mob of meerkats, darling baby elephants, and exuberant zebras, as well as a pas de deux between a shy hippo and a dapper but sneaky crocodile.
“Momentum” performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. in Omaha, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College. Ticket prices start at $22. For ticket links and more information, visit amballet.org.
