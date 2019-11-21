Classical dance of India will make its debut in this season’s production of American Midwest Ballet’s beloved family classic “The Nutcracker,” artistic director Erika Overturff said.
“For the first time, Midwest audiences — along with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince — will be entertained by an India-themed variation,” Overturff said. “I am delighted that India will be celebrated in dance alongside the Spanish, Arabian, Chinese, Russian, French, and other traditional variations.”
Dancers from Viswanatya Niketan, an Omaha-based school of classical Indian dance directed by Usha Devaraju, will perform the variation in India’s bharatanatyam style of dance, Overturff said.
Bharatanatyam is the oldest style of Indian classical dance, with documented roots as early as the sixth century CE, Overturff said, and today is India’s most popular classical dance form. It is noted for its brilliant, intricate footwork, and like classical ballet it uses a stylized vocabulary of gestures to convey specific meanings, she said.
American Midwest Ballet’s Indian “Nutcracker” variation will feature brilliantly adorned new costumes made with silks and jewelry crafted in India, she said.
For music, the new Indian variation uses “an unearthed gem from Tchaikovsky’s original ‘Nutcracker’ score that finally gets its turn in the spotlight,” Overturff said.
The new variation, Overturff said, will blend with the other elements that make American Midwest Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” a perennial family favorite: E.T.A. Hoffman’s engaging story, Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, and a visually stunning production that features AMB’s 29-member professional company and more than 100 dancers from throughout the community.
“Audiences are drawn to ‘The Nutcracker’s’ memorable scenes and colorful characters,” Overturff said. “There’s young Clara, whose dreams take her on a fantastic journey; her magical Uncle Drosselmeyer; the menacing Rat Queen; the delicate Sugar Plum Fairy; and more. This combination of a charming story, lively action, and brilliant music and dancing makes ‘The Nutcracker’ a ballet with something for everyone.”
“The Nutcracker” will usher in the holiday season with a special pre-Thanksgiving performance at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by a three-show run Dec. 7 and 8 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, and a tour to San Antonio, Texas.
Tickets for Iowa Western Arts Center are available at artscenter.iwcc.edu or by calling 712-388-7140. Tickets for the Orpheum Theater are available at ticketomaha.com or by calling 402-345-0606.
For ticket links and more information, visit amballet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.