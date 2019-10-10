Make plans now to attend the annual Callahan Promotions Fall Arts and Crafts Show Saturday and Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
The show is billed as one of Iowa’s largest shows, with more than 200 exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. Among the various products being sold at the show are oak and pine furniture, paintings and prints, ceramics, wall hangings, blankets, jewelry, pet products, etched and stained glass, yard and garden art, pottery, candles, clothing, quilts, aprons, pillows, doll clothes, rugs, placemats, table runners, purses, floral arrangements and wreaths, wood and metal signs, soap and lotions, and more original products.
Exhibitors will also be selling coffee cakes, dips, salsa, soups, jams, jellies, cheese and sausage, wines, honey, food mixes and roasted nuts. All items offered for sale to the public are handmade by the exhibitor.
Hours of the show are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and children 10 and younger are free. Parking is free throughout the show. All patrons who attend the show on Saturday will receive a two-day re-entry stamp.
For more information on the show, contact Callahan Promotions, Inc at 563-652-4529.
