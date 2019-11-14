The Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. in Omaha, will open it’s annual holiday production of “A Christmas Carol,” Friday.
The production features local actors Jerry Longe as Ebenzer Scrooge; Steve Krambeck as Bob Cratchit; and Brinlee Roeder as Tiny Tim.
The show will run through Dec. 23 in the Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theater, according to a press release from the production company. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Beginning in December, there will be shows added at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, and the Dec. 23 performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performances on Nov. 28 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tickets are on sale at $40 for adults; and $26 for students, and can be purchased at the Playhouse box office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com. Ticket prices vary by performance.
In addition, the Playhouse will host gingerbread house building parties from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the matinees on Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. The cost is $15 per gingerbread house (it is recommended that no more than three people work on the same house). To register, go online to campscui.active.com/orgs/omahacommunityplayhouse and view the Playhouse workshops page. The cost for the workshop does not include tickets to the show.
