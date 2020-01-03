The National Arenacross Series comes to Council Bluffs for the first time this weekend.
Arenacross riders will compete at the Mid-America Center today and Saturday, according to a release from Motorhead Sports-Hoosier Arenacross.
The event will feature “the top professional arenacross riders battling on the harshest track ever,” the release said.
There will be professional races, along with a freestyle intermission show by X-Games star Anthony Murray’s crew.
The event will also feature a kids rider race, Nitro Ned, giveaways, a racing clown and and Guinness world record holder Bryan Jackson attempting to wheelie the whole massive arenacross track, the release said.
Hoosier Arenacross Nationals called itself “the largest indoor motocross tour in the United States.”
“Council Bluffs has a strong arenacross heritage, so it only makes sense to return the most thrilling style of indoor racing to the region,” Hoosier Arenacross Director Jay Reynolds said in the release.
The tour is for professionals and amateurs with 30 amateur class races per night. The release said riders that sign up for two races on both days will receive gift certificates.
Go to hoosierarenacross.com or Edward’s Motorsports for race info, schedule, or to pre-register for classes.
Ticket prices start at $15, with a Friday night special for kids 12 and younger. Seats are $3 more on the day of the show, the release said.
