The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees on Monday approved naming the main theater in the Arts Center at Iowa Western after the late Frank Fauble, who left part of his estate to the college.
He donated a substantial amount of money for construction of the Arts Center and set up an endowment fund to help fund “extraordinary maintenance” projects at the facility, said Tim Dickmeyer, director of the Arts Center.
In addition, Fauble, who was a vice president at HDR, helped design the interior of the building and was an original member of an advisory committee that helps select programming for the center, President Dan Kinney told trustees during their meeting Monday.
“Their whole job is to advise me on what they think our season might include,” Dickmeyer said. “That committee is really helpful, as far as letting me know who people in the community are interested in.”
Fauble died on Sept. 17, 2018, at the age of 74.
Plans for the endowment were already in the works when Dickmeyer was hired five years ago, he said.
“It was neat that somebody cared that much about this facility,” he said.
The first big project will be to replace the stage floor this summer, Dickmeyer said. After almost 20 years, the stage has had a lot of wear and tear, he said.
“It’s starting to get squeaky and make noise in certain places, even when people are just walking on it,” he said.
The lights and sound system may be upgraded later, Dickmeyer said.
An open house and formal announcement will be held this spring, he said.
