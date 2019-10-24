Chanticleer Theater
Auditions for the third production of the Chanticleer Community Theater’s 2019–2020 season, “The Music Man”, will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10 at Chanticleer Theater, 830 Franklin Ave.
Those auditioning are asked to prepare 16-24 bars of a song and bring music for the accompanist — no a cappella — and to wear comfortable shoes for a dance audition.
Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled to begin Dec. 10 at Chanticleer, 830 Franklin Ave., with the production scheduled for March 13-22 in the company’s new home inside the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. Some music rehearsals may begin sooner in preparation of the Feb. 19 gala at the center.
“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize — this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.
The stage director will be Dwayne Ibsen. Music director will be Jerry Gray, and choreographers are Robin Putnam and Patti Zukaitis.
For more information, contact the theater at 712-323-9955, or email chanticleertheater@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.