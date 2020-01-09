Omaha Community Playhouse
The Omaha Community Playhouse will hold auditions for the upcoming production of “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday” at 11 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the OCP, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.
The show’s director is Kimberly Faith Hickman. Show dates are May 1–31 in the Howard Drew Theatre of the Omaha Community Playhouse. Rehearsals begin March 22.
Show synopsis: “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday” follows 70-year-old Ann and her four siblings as they face the loss of their father. As the siblings revisit their childhood and upbringing — including Ann’s adventures onstage as the star of Peter Pan — the audience gets a sentimental glimpse at what it truly means to grow up and a touching reminder that you’re never too old to fly.
Disclaimer: The show contains mild adult language.
Those auditioning should enter through the west “Stage Door” entrance and proceed to the check-in table downstairs.
Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script provided at auditions.
Please bring all contact information, personal schedules and a list of rehearsal conflicts with which to fill out an audition form.
To expedite the check-in process, bring a recent photo if you have one available. Please note, photos will not be returned.
For more information, contact Tiffany Nigro, tnigro@omahaplayhouse.com, at 402-661-8539.
