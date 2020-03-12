Several artists scheduled to play concerts in Omaha have postponed their dates until later in 2020 due to the coronavirus. The rescheduled concerts include Thursday's Blake Shelton concert and Saturday's show from The Lumineers.
Meanwhile, concert giant Live Nation has instructed all of its tours to halt operations through March, according to Billboard. The promoter has domestic and international tours including Billie Eilish, who is scheduled to play Omaha in April, and Cher, who is set to play Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Postponed Omaha concerts included Shelton, The Lumineers, Dan + Shay, Bob Weir, Avi Kaplan and The Floozies.
Though his staging and crew were loaded into CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday, country star Shelton postponed his concert there until spring of 2021.
“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” Shelton said in a press release. “Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”
A date has not yet been announced, but tickets to Thursday's concert will be honored at the rescheduled date.
The Lumineers postponed Saturday’s concert at CHI Health Center Omaha to late summer due to concerns over coronavirus. The concert will now take place on Sept. 22.
"The health and safety of our fans and the people who work with us is our greatest concern. So, due to the escalating COVID-19 health concerns, we need to reschedule our upcoming shows in St. Paul and Omaha," the band said in a statement. "We are truly grateful for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you later this year. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this pandemic... Although we would most definitely prefer to continue the tour, we feel it is in the best interest of all involved at this time to follow the advice of health officials to limit gatherings of large crowds."
Fans are being asked to hold onto their tickets to use at the later date. Those seeking a refund can get one via Ticketmaster.
Country duo Dan + Shay rescheduled their spring tour, which included a date at CHI Health Center Omaha on April 18. The group will now play the arena on Aug. 13.
"These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear," the group said in a statement.
Tickets for Dan + Shay will be honored at the new date.
Bob Weir also postponed Sunday's show at the Orpheum Theater.
Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir postponed his Omaha show until Oct. 14. Tickets for the show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Ticketholders can seek a refund via Ticket Omaha.
The Floozies have postponed their concert set for March 19 at The Waiting Room Lounge, but have not yet announced a new date.
Avi Kaplan was scheduled to play Slowdown on March 23, but a new date has not yet been announced.
Multiple concert tours and music festivals have been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus. Coachella and Stagecoach, music festivals in California, were pushed to the fall. South by Southwest, a music and tech conference in Austin, Texas, was canceled.
Michael Buble, Kenny Chessney, Pearl Jam and the Zac Brown Band have also postponed spring concert tours.
