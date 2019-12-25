The Council Bluffs Optimist Club has announced the winners of its annual holiday lights competition.
The overall winner is 412 Wendy Heights in Council Bluffs, the home of Lori Brown. She will receive gift cards to Pizza King, The Porch, Quaker Steak and Lube, 712 Eat + Drink, Barleys and Grease Monkey.
In the competition for homes inside the Council Bluffs city limits, 2738 Twelve Oaks Drive, the home of Gary and Susie VonWeihe, is the winner. They’ll receive gift cards to Pizza King, The Porch, Quaker Steak and Lube, Barleys and Bloom Works.
And outside the city limits, the winner is 21406 Cougar Avenue in Honey Creek, the home of JoAnn Smith and LeRoy McCabe. They’ll receive gift cards to Texas Roadhouse, The Porch, 712 and Barleys.
The Optimist Club thanked area merchants for donating prizes. Gift cards will be delivered by Jan. 15. See the winners at NonpareilOnline.com.
