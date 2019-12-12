OMAHA — Monsters, music, and menorahs will be served on a holiday platter at the B Side of Benson Theatre, starting Saturday and running through Dec. 28. Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company will stage four short plays, including Kurt Vonnegut’s “A Long Walk to Forever”; Ariadne Blayde’s “The Other Room”; MS Wulfgar’s “Christmas Spirit”; and Moira Mangiameli’s “Outside, In the Dark,” during its event titled: “Holiday Lites: Monsters, Menorahs, and Quarks.”
The Vonnegut piece might be familiar to audiences. It centers on Catharine (Maitland Thompson), a woman finalizing her wedding preparations, who gets a visit from an old friend, Newt (Josh Ryan).
The selection by Blayde centers on Austin (Adam Bassing), a brilliant teenage astronomer who has autism. Audiences get a glimpse into his mind through four characters, played by Charleen JB Willoughby, Mangiameli, Ben Pearson, Stephanie Anderson.
This script was chosen at the last minute. The initial plan had been to stage “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street “by Rod Serling; however, due to the recent popularity of “The Twilight Zone,” rights were pulled. In searching for another script, Scott Kurz, director, came across Blayde’s work, and with his interest in neurodiversity, decided to shift tone and include this in the evening. The final two pieces are written by local actor/director/writers.
Mangiameli explained that “Outside, In the Dark” began, several years ago, as “part of a timed writing exercise in a playwriting workshop with Constance Congdon, during the Great Plains Theatre Conference. I liked it, so I went home and typed it out on the computer; fleshing it out a bit more. Then I promptly forgot it for a year or so.
“Eventually, I unearthed it and showed it to a friend who suggested I finish it, so I did. I have thought about filming it and still may, someday.”
This version, she said, is very different from the original, because it was adapted for the holiday. She switched some genders around and toned down some of the language. “That took some getting used to, but I think it works,” she added.
The short “dips in and out of the recollections of Auntie Mack (Stephanie Anderson) on Christmas Eve as she tells the tale of the ‘Crick Monster’ that stole away children, including her cousin, Lila (Flora Griffith), during dark nights in rural Alabama when she was a teenager.”
Mangiameli said that she hopes that those who come to the show come away intrigued and entertained.
“It is sometimes harder to engage audiences with one-acts, because they’re shorter, and people don’t always invest in the stories and/or characters as much as they might a full-length play,” she said. “But I think all these stories have something to say, so I hope folks will listen.”
Although she has had a long-standing relationship with BSB, Mangiameli hasn’t been involved with them in a while because of scheduling conflicts.
“I’m excited to be back in the fold,” she said. “I’ve known both Cathy (Kurz, artistic director) and Scott (Kurz, executive director) for decades and have great respect and admiration for what they’ve accomplished with this theater. Still alive and kicking after all this time. That’s pretty impressive. And it’s added so much to the landscape of Omaha theater over the years. I’m very excited to be presenting an original piece, and so grateful to BSB for this opportunity. I’m also terrified but I’ll get over that … hopefully.”
“Christmas Spirit,” written by Wulfgar, adds some comic flavor to the night, and centers on the encounter between a Jewish man on his way home from an office Christmas party (Kurz) and Krampus (George Dippold), the Austrian demon-goat. The writer said that the idea of having different holiday traditions colliding intrigued him, thus the tale was born.
Kurz said that he has long been fascinated by the idea of cultures telling “scary stories” during the winter months. His love of things “salty and sweet” also gave rise to this production; he shares directorial duties with Mangiameli.
“My favorite holiday stories as a child always had a dark side — Gremlins, Dr. Seuss’s ‘The Grinch,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ — all of these had holiday elements combined with something darker,” he said. “I always enjoyed a holiday story that made you a little afraid and made you want to curl up under your covers. My goal for this show was to present an evening of theater that was like a box of chocolates; a little something for everyone. That’s why I chose the stories I did.
“The Vonnegut piece is sentimental and romantic. The Blayde selection is bittersweet and touching. Moira’s piece is scary and unsettling. And Christmas Spirit, I hope, is funny and unexpected, saying something thoughtful about holiday traditions.”
When it came to casting the show, Kurz relied on some familiar faces — Mangiameli, Willoughby, and Anderson — but he also set out to bring new talent to the stage. For this show, he decided to blind cast, which meant all parts were open, regardless of gender or ethnicity, and the result is a diverse array of performers who represent different gender identities and neurodiversity.
“I’m extremely proud to be showcasing these performers, each brings something unique to the table,” he added.
In between the segments, audience members can enjoy holiday songs and musical interludes.
Tickets can be purchased online at bsbtheatre.com/holidaylites. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday matinees, with one Thursday date on Dec. 26.
