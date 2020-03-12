A limited engagement of the musical show ‘Broadway and Beyond’ will only last for three performances at the PART Theatre inside Crossroads Mall in Omaha.
Three of the most famous local singers/actors will appear on stage at the intimate theater. John Morrissey, Camille Metoyer Moten and Paul Tranisi and will perform songs from “Wizard of Oz,” “Hello Dolly,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Music Man,” and “Annie Get Your Gun.” It will be an evening of great Broadway show stoppers. Each of the three singers have performed this songs on local stages over the years. They will be accompanied by David P. Murphy, who will also perform and original song titled “Spring.”
These veteran performers will tell the stories about making these classic shows over the years. Other shows include: “Evita,” “Funny Girl,” “Man of La Mancha” and “Secret Garden.”
As audiences we love to hear the classic songs from these shows. We know the words and the music.
Curtain times for the shows is 7 p.m. March 26 and March 28, and 2 p.m. March 29. Ticket prices are $35 for adults; $30 for seniors; and $25 for students. The box office can be reached by calling 402-706-0778.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.