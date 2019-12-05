Learn how the world celebrates this joyful time of year during the Holiday Cultural Festival Friday at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha.
More than 45 local cultural organizations will display crafts and traditional dress, while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Hard-to-find ethnic foods and gifts will be available for purchase. The event will be held from 4 to 9 p.m.
Performance Schedule
Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall
5:15 p.m. — Flag Ceremony/Central High School Choir
5:40 p.m. — Young Spirit Dancers
6 p.m. — Craoi na Tire Studio Irish Dance
6:20 p.m. — Polka Joy and Omaha Polish Dancers
6:40 p.m. — Flamenco Omaha
7 p.m. — African Culture Connection
7:20 p.m. — Krishna Kripa
7:40 p.m. — Scandinavian Folk Dancers of Omaha
8 p.m. — Dowd’s Irish Dance Academy
8:20 p.m. — “Ausra” Omaha Lithuanian Folk Dance Group
8:40 p.m. — Strathdon Caledonai Pipe Band
Truhlsen Lecture Hall
5:40 p.m. — Friends of Japan at UNO
6 p.m. — ACL Dance Troupe
6:40 p.m. — KUMBE, Columbian Folkloric Dance Group
7 p.m. — Nebraska Chinese Association
7:20 p.m. — Mexican Dance Academy of Nebraska
7:40 p.m. — Mexican Dance Academy of Nebraska
8 p.m. — Bhavana Arts
8:20 p.m. — Venezolanos en Omaha
8:40 p.m. — Chrysalis Ensemble and Lotus Dancers
Participating Organizations include: African Culture Connection; Ancient Order of Hibernians-Omaha, NE Chapter, Chaima’s African Cuisine; Mexican Dance Academy Of Nebraska; JACL Omaha Nebraska Chapter; Scandinavian Midsummmer Festival Omaha; Strathdon Caledonia Pipe Band; Boys Town, Nebraska; Museum of Danish America; Belgian American Society of Omaha Nebraska; St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church; Dowds Irish Dance Academy; Scandinavian Folk Dancers of Omaha; Polka Joy & Omaha Polish Dancers; Vasa Order of America Omaha Lodge; The Polish Home Omaha; Santa Lucia Festival Omaha; Friends of Japan at UNO; Omaha Sister Cities Association; Omaha Lithuanian American Community; New American Arts Project; Grand patisserie; Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha; Scottish Society of Nebraska; Nebraska Welsh; Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians; Omaha Burke High School Junior ROTC; St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church; Venezolanos en Omaha; Wilber Bakery; Flamenco Omaha; Ukrainian American Association; Bhavana Arts; Craoi na Tire Studio of Irish Dance; Czech and Slovak Educational Center and Cultural Museum; Omaha Czech-Slovak Culture Club; Nebraska Indian Health Coalition; COLNEB; Tri-Faith Initiative; Chrysalis Studio Belly Dancers; KUMBE Columbian Folkloric Dance; Krishna Kripa; Sons of Norway; Lutheran Family Services New American Arts Project; Nebraska Chinese Association; and Central High School.
In addition, the museum’s Holiday Cultural Trees exhibit is on display through Jan 5, 2020. A holiday favorite during Christmas at Union Station, the display is one of the enduring fixtures of the season and showcases how cultures from around the world celebrate the season.
Each tree is decorated by a local Omaha cultural society and is accompanied by interpretative text explaining the meaning behind the various decorations and unique traditions of each culture.
Regular museum admission applies. Admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3-12; and free for members and children age 2 and younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.