OMAHA — On the 50th anniversary of the legendary music festival, “Woodstock” will be screened in Omaha theaters on Aug. 15.
Michael Wadleigh’s acclaimed documentary will be screened for one night only at five area theaters.
For many, the Oscar-winning 1970 film was the first look at the festival-turned-cultural phenomenon when more than 400,000 people descended upon upstate New York for the three-day festival.
“Woodstock” is considered one of the best concert films of all time, and it was a difficult film to make. “I got out there and started filming that as if it were a war zone,” Wadleigh told Rolling Stone.
“And that’s why you see people in casts on their arms and legs, and hobbling down in the dirt. I felt like the Sixties were ending, and we were going to head into more-depressed times, and that a lot of our ideals were not going to work out.”
The director’s cut spans 3 hours and 44 minutes and features 30 performances from The Who, Arlo Guthrie, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, as well as numerous nonmusical moments depicting festivalgoers.
“Woodstock” will screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Bluffs 17, Westroads, Oakview, Majestic and Lincoln Grand.
