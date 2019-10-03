The Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards announced nominees for the 14th annual OEAAs on Saturday, September 28, at the Hi-Fi House in Omaha’s Blackstone District. Performance poet Trac Schacht served as master of ceremonies.
Performing Arts Award Categories and Nominees:
Outstanding Actor (Musical)
· Jodi Vaccaro — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· J. Isaiah Smith — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Katie Miller — Into the Woods (Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre)
· Torisa Walker — Legally Blonde: The Musical (Creighton University)
· Angie Heim — Fun Home (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Mackenzie Dehmer — The Bridges of Madison County (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Nadia Williams — The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Steve Krambeck — Shrek, The Musical (Omaha Community Playhouse)
Outstanding Actor (Play)
· Josh Peyton — Of Mice and Men (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Teri Fender — Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Steve Krambeck — One Man, Two Guv’nors (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Jonathan Purcell — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Devel Crisp — The Blues of Knowing Why (Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Felicia Webster — The Blues of Knowing Why (Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Giovanni Quezada — Leading Ladies (Florence Community Theater)
· Anna Jordan — I and You (BLUEBARN Theatre)
Outstanding Comedian
· Brandon Kew
· Rome Dailey
· Angi Sada
· Stephanie Hillier
· Ty Ingram
· Carlos Tibbs
· Richard Reese
· Zach Peterson
Outstanding Comedy
· Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Leading Ladies (Florence Community Theater)
· An Act of God (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Baskerville (Bellevue Little Theatre)
· One Man, Two Guv’nors (Omaha Community Playhouse)
Outstanding Comedy Ensemble
· Chuck & Bill Comedy
· Just Janet
· Yer Mom’s Comedy Show
· Pretty Much Entertainment
· Broad Perspective
· LIVE! AT THE BACKLINE
Outstanding Director (Musical)
· Kimberly Faith Hickman — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Denise Chapman — The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Roxanne Wach — Fun Home (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Kimberly Faith Hickman — Shrek, The Musical (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Suzanne Withem — Little Women (Chanticleer Community Theater)
· Matt Gutschick — Elf, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Amy Lane — Legally Blonde: The Musical (Creighton University)
Outstanding Director (Play)
· Amy Lane — Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Susan Clement-Toberer — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Ablan Roblin — Of Mice and Men (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Denise Chapman — More than Neighbors (Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Beth Thompson — She Kills Monsters (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Amy Lane and Beth Thompson — The Flora and the Fauna (Independent Production)
· Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek — One Man, Two Guv’nors (Omaha Community Playhouse)
Outstanding Drama
· Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· The Woodsman (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Of Mice and Men (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· More Than Neighbors (The Union for Contemporary Art)
· The Blues of Knowing Why (Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Bold Girls (Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company)
· The Flora and The Fauna (Independent Production)
Outstanding Local Dance Production
· Waiting for Reality — tbd. dance collective and Nik Fackler (Kaneko)
· Nutcracker Delights — Ever After Productions
· The Wizard of Oz — American Midwest Ballet (Orpheum Theater)
· Midland University Dance Showcase — Midland University (Kimmel Theatre)
· Kenneth Owens
· Kusher Snazzy
· Queerniverse Burlesque
· The Africa Djawa — African Culture Connection
Outstanding Local Performance Poet
· Trac Schacht
· Felicia Webster
· Jules Wuestewald
· Corro Corleone
· Ryan Boyland
· Geovauni X
· Heidi Prairiesong Hermanson
· Paula Bell
Outstanding Musical
· Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Fun Home (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Legally Blonde: The Musical (Creighton University)
· Little Women (Chanticleer Community Theater)
· Into the Woods (Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre)
Outstanding Premiere of a New, Original, Local Script
· The Blues of Knowing Why — Christopher Maly (Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art)
· More Than Neighbors — Denise Chapman (The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Handled — Shayne Kennedy (Creighton University)
· Return to Niobrara — Mary Katheryn Nagle (The Rose Theater)
· EPIC — Ellen Struve (Great Plains Theatre Conference at Metropolitan Community College)
· The Doll Maker’s Gift — book by EllaRose Chary and Fran Sillau; music by Brian Feinstein; lyrics by Sammy Buck (The Rose Theater)
· Nested — Ashley Laverty (Kerfuffle)
· The White Gander — Jill Anderson (The Ollie Webb Center)
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical)
· Robyn Helwig — Into the Woods (Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre)
· Joey Hartshorn — The Bridges of Madison County (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Jordan Smith — Shrek, The Musical (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Melissa King — Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Jon Flower — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Dara Hogan — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Brandi Smith — The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (The Union for Contemporary Art)
· Joey Galda — Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play)
· Yone Edegbele — Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Mike Palmreuter — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Brendan Brown — She Kills Monsters (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Daena Schweiger — Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Ezra Colon — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Leanne Hill-Carlson — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Carrie Beth Stickrod — She Kills Monsters (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Anthony Holmes — More Than Neighbors (The Union for Contemporary Art)
Outstanding Choreographer
· Sue Gillespie Booton — Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Sue Gillespie Booton — Elf, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Michelle Garrity — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Julian Adair — Nutcracker Delights (Ever After Productions)
· Melanie Walters — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Kelsey Schwenker
· Kusher Snazzy
· Kenneth Owens
Outstanding Costume Design
· Lindsay Pape — Shrek, The Musical (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Lindsay Pape — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Amanda Fehlner — She Kills Monsters (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Jenny Pool — The Woodsman (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Lora Kaup — Legally Blonde: The Musical (Creighton University)
· Deborah Overturff — The Wizard of Oz (American Midwest Ballet)
Outstanding Lighting Design
· Chris Wood — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Craig Moxon — Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Steven Williams — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Jim Othuse — Fun Home (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Joshua Mullady — I and You (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Joey Lorincz — Beauty & The Beast (Ralston Community Theatre)
· Rick Goble — Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
Outstanding Music Direction
· Jim Boggess — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Liz Stinman — Into The Woods (Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre)
· Jerry Brabec — Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Jennifer Novak Haar — Fun Home (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Jim Boggess — Shrek, The Musical (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Jim Boggess — The Bridges of Madison County (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Liz Stinman — Little Women (Chanticleer Community Theater)
· Hal France and Olga Smola — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
Outstanding Props Design
· Robyn Helwig — Baskerville (Bellevue Little Theatre)
· Darin Kuehler — Shrek, The Musical (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Amy Reiner — The Woodsman (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Darin Kuehler — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Amy Reiner — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Darin Kuehler — She Kills Monsters (Omaha Community Playhouse)
Outstanding Scenic Design
· Ben Adams — Into the Woods (Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre)
· Steven Williams — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Tim McMath — Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Jim Othuse — Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Adam Rowe — Elf, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Kathy Voecks — The Return to Niobrara (The Rose Theater)
· Bill Van Deest — The Blues of Knowing Why (Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art)
Outstanding Sound Design
· Jay Hanson and John Gibilisco — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Bill Kirby — Indecent (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· John Gibilisco — Men on Boats (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Molly Welsh — I and You (BLUEBARN Theatre)
· Bill Kirby — Legally Blonde: The Musical (Creighton University)
Outstanding Performance by a Young Actor
· Maddie Smith — Matilda, The Musical (The Rose Theater)
· Pieper Roeder — Ragtime (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Dina Saltzman — The Secret Garden (University of Nebraska at Omaha)
· Riley Perez — She Kills Monsters (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Alyssa Riha — The Voice of the Prairie (Lofte Community Theatre)
· Dominic Torres — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Omaha Community Playhouse)
· Sasha Dennenberg — Fun Home (Omaha Community Playhouse)
