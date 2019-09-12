“Charmingly Twisted” a new art exhibit featuring two distinguished regional artists is on display at the Artists’ Cooperative Fine Art Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. in Omaha.
Works by Jean Welborn of Blair, Nebraska, and Cindy Rae Mathiasen of Council Bluffs will be shown and available for purchase at the free gallery in Omaha’s historic Old Market.
This twist on color and subject will run through September. Welborn’s focus in “Charmingly Twisted” will be to pay tribute to famous women through her bright, imaginative style. Mathiasen’s part of the show will feature a variety of large colorful abstract paintings.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
To learn more about the artists and view some of their art, go to jeanwelborn.com and cindyraeart.com. Also to learn more about the ACG, visit artistscoopomaha.com or Facebook and Instagram
