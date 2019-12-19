The audience at The Arts Center Theater on the campus of Iowa Western Community College had a big holiday treat on on Dec. 13 — Gunnar and Matthew Nelson had an incredible show for the whole family that night.
Born in 1967, they are the twin sons of Rick Nelson. Their dad was part of the Nelson family, who had a very successful television show “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” That show on the ABC Television Network starred their grandpa Ozzie, their grandmother Harriet, their father Rick and their uncle David.
As the large audience filed into the theater at the Arts Center, the stage contained a drum set and four guitars on stands. High above the stage were large banners, one included Ozzie, Harriet, Rick and David photographs. In his younger days he was called Ricky. A hazer surrounded the stage puffing out a fine fog.
The lights in the theater slowly went down as a video from the TV show played on a large screen in the center of the back wall. The audience watched a very funny clip from a Christmas episode where Ozzie gets too many things on his list of things to get done before Christmas. That black and white clip lasted about 15 minutes.
“The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet “ ran on ABC from 1952 until 1966. Before its run on television it had been a very successful radio show.
Gunnar and Matthew Nelson came on stage in the dark after the clip. Gunnar has really long blonde hair below his shoulders, Matthew had shoulder length blonde hair and stood on stage left.
The twins had a drummer Wesley Pryor up center and the very talented Molly Cherryholmes who played the violin. They really added a great deal of expertise to the entire production. The four performers sounded great as they sang and played Christmas songs.
Songs included “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells“ and the Elvis Presley song “Blue Christmas.” One of the members of the audience sitting really close to the stage got up to go to the restroom. Gunnar and Matthew stopped what they were doing on stage and sang a song about the person headed to the restroom.
The show also had great stories about the twins going on family vacations in Rick’s station wagon. There was a really fun story about Rick and the family going to Sun Valley Idaho in 1974.
They then sang “Away in a Manger.“
The second act opened with them showing video commercials about the most dangerous toys of the 50s and 60s. The first was “Easy Bake Oven” and “Creepy Crawlers.” One was a Yancy Derringer gun that was hidden in a belt buckle and shot little plastic bullets.
Then we got to see commercials for more of the dangerous toys from the 50s and 60s. The “Little Lady Stove,” it was similar to the Easy Bake Oven but got much hotter. The most memorable dangerous toy was the “Gilbert Atomic Energy Lab” that came with a Geiger counter and actual radioactive material. Then they mentioned a toy we all used, lawn darts. That series was amazing because most of the audience remembered those toys. The audience had a super time.
“Christmas with the Nelsons” featured a lot of Christmas music but offered a great deal of nostalgia. Their father Rick died in an airplane crash in 1985.
They sang “Holly Jolly Christmas” and even sang a duet with their father Rick called “Dream Lover.” A video of Rick singing the song was projected on the big video screen and they sang on stage.
The Nelsons also performed a heavy metal version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
The Nelson family had three consecutive generations of number one records. Ozzie and his orchestra in the 30s. Rick in the 60s, and the rock band Nelson in the 90s. Only family to have done that .
It was a great Christmas show and we found out so much about the Nelsons.
