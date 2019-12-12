One of the first families of rock ‘n roll will bring their special holiday tour to Council Bluffs Friday night.
“Christmas with the Nelsons” — featuring brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson (sons of the late music legend Ricky Nelson) — tells the story of three of their family Christmases. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road.
Fresh off securing two Top 10 Billboard Christmas singles (“This Christmas”) in the last three years, Matthew and Gunnar bring their award-winning talent to the stage. Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, “Christmas with the Nelsons” delivers Christmas classics the Nelson family way. Interweaving quick humor, soaring sibling vocals, and state-of-the-art big screen video, Matthew and Gunnar’s completely new show will take you on a sleigh ride through time.
From the “Holly Jolly” ’50s when their father, Ricky, was a little boy intent on duct-taping antlers to the family cat ... to the ’70s when “Santa Claus Came to Town” delivered Schwinns for the twins in the era before bike helmets ... to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” today with the newest generation of Nelson family kids, who prove that yes, they did in fact turn out to be just like their parents after all.
This is the Christmas show all ages of girls and boys have been waiting for.
Tickets for the show start at $29. Purchase tickets in person at The Arts Center box office, via phone at 712-388-7140 or 800-432-5852 ext. 7140, or online at artscenter.iwcc.edu.
