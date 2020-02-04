Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has announced the lineup of events taking place in multiple parks throughout Council Bluffs this year.
“Canceling Loessfest was disappointing, and we know that many of our residents were upset,” said Vincent Martorello, director of Parks and Recreation. “We are still in the business of providing recreational activities, and we look forward to the 2020 Event Series because of the way it highlights many of our beautiful parks.”
The following events are scheduled for the spring, summer and fall months this year:
April 4: Eggstravaganza in Roberts Park — A new and improved egg hunt! This is a free event that includes an egg hunt for children under the age of 10.
May 16: National Kids to Parks Day Scavenger Hunt — Join us the week of May 11-16 in a community-wide scavenger hunt for National Kids to Parks Day. There will be prizes.
June 13: School’s Out for Summer Party in Sunset Park — We’re celebrating the start of summer vacation! This is a free event designed for the family.
July TBD: Fireworks Viewing Party in River’s Edge Park — This is a free event that provides a perfect setting to watch the Omaha fireworks display.
Aug. 6: Pool Party at Katelman — This pool party will be an evening full of family fun with games, contests, and swimming!
Aug. 20: Pool Party at Pirate Cove — Same idea, different pool. There will be games, contests, and swimming!
Sept. 5: Block Party in Bayliss Park — Join us for the second annual Block Party. This is a free event that will feature live music and fun for the whole family.
Sept. 18: Comedy Night in Bayliss Park — The second annual Comedy Night is a free event designed for adults ages 18 and older and features a hilarious lineup of comedians.
Oct. 10: RECtoberfest in Valley View Park — For the second year in a row, Parks and Rec is offering this event specifically for kids ages 12 and older.
Nov. 20: Winterfest in Bayliss Park — This year, Winterfest will take place on a Friday night. Join us for the annual holiday lighting ceremony and enjoy all the festivities.
“When planning these events, we made sure to offer something for everyone,” said Kelsey Bocken, recreation and events manager. “Our variety of events engage our youngest residents at events like the egg hunt, our teens at RECtoberfest, our adults at Comedy Night, and the whole family at everything else.”
The 2020 Event Series lineup, with individual event information, can be found on the City’s website at councilbluffs-ia.gov/2300/Events. Event details, including times and specific activities, will be added as each event approaches. Additionally, information and regular updates can be found on the City’s Facebook @CityofCB.
“We are grateful for a community where people enjoy outdoor events, and we are happy to provide the opportunity for family and friends to get together and enjoy our parks,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.