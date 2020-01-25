The City of Council Bluffs has cancelled this year’s Loessfest at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park for the second straight year.
The decision was based on the current condition of the park, caused by long-term 2019 Missouri River flooding.
“We can’t begin restorations until spring,” said Vincent Martorello, director of parks and recreation for the city. “Because of the current conditions of River’s Edge Park, we have decided to focus our spring efforts on returning the park to its original beauty.”
Last year, the festival was first postponed from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend and then cancelled altogether because of ongoing flooding. Considering other locations, the city decided that a critical component of the Loessfest is the location on the river’s edge.
The city said River’s Edge Park was designed to withstand water inundation given typical conditions, but noted the flooding of 2019 exceeded typical conditions. Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said he’s confident the park will be restored as soon as the weather allows crews to begin clean-up.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but our crews are prepared for the challenge,” said Mayor Walsh. “River’s Edge Park is a point of pride for Council Bluffs and we look forward to opening again soon.”
Officials said they are hopeful the festival will return in 2021.
