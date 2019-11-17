It was an evening of melancholy music and mellow moods.
The ethereal Lana Del Rey played to a sold-out crowd Wednesday night at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.
The intimate space at roughly 2,600 seats allowed fans to get especially cozy with the queen of dark charm and euphoric energy.
Del Rey, who is in the midst of her “Norman F***** Rockwell” tour, opened the show with the album’s title track. By the second verse, she had the audience in the palm of her hand — and rightfully so, Del Rey’s vocals are sultry and hypnotizing.
After three or four songs, Del Rey brought her opener Nikki Lane back on stage to sing a duet of Lane’s song “Look Away.” Lane, who now hails from Tennessee, was a bright ray of country sunshine during her opening 35-minute set.
“That’s freaking awesome,” an audience member whispered as the two sang together on stage.
Del Rey’s stage design was minimal, with only two large swings and a large tree which had a dream catcher hanging from one branch.
Her movements on stage are slow and minimal, and with two occasional back up dancers who also provided vocals during some songs, Del Rey commands your attention without doing too much. Almost every move garnered a scream from the audience.
Her style is reminiscent of the popular ’90s American rock band Mazzy Star, who formed in southern California. And even though Del Rey is from New York, her lyrics are heavily crafted as a girl who is from SoCal.
Del Rey didn’t only play songs from her new and sixth studio album that dropped in August this year, she also pulled fan favorites from her previous albums like “White Mustang” from her fourth album “Lust for Life.”
If you could bottle her sensual and sexy stage presence, everyone in the audience would buy a dozen, but instead, they’ll settle for 70 minutes of their haunted queen singing for them — and maybe a $45 T-shirt, too.
Other songs she performed included: “Bartender,” “Blue Jeans,”, “Born to Die,” “Summertime Sadness,” “Pretty When You Cry,” “Video Games” and “Ride.”
Her performance of “Off to the Races” was especially good. Her wide vocal range was on display here and paired with a large animated background that flashed images, a simple dance routine accompanied by her dancers and band made for a mesmerizing number.
“Can’t tell you how much we’ve appreciated all the love,” Del Rey said before ending the show.
Del Rey ended the night with “Venice B****”, which seemed to be popular with the younger audience members. As she sang, she took selfies and hugged fans in the front row and VIP sections.
“Thank you, Omaha,” Del Rey said before she exited the stage.
