OMAHA — Enjoy the sounds of the season during Holiday Under Glass, Joslyn Art Museum’s annual holiday luncheon concert series held in the museum’s glass atrium.
The museum is located at 2200 Dodge St. in Omaha. The 2019 series continues from noon to 12:45 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday through Dec. 20.
The concerts will feature holiday favorites and classical arrangements performed by area choral and high school groups. Students from Lewis Central High School will perform on Dec. 11.
Optional tours of special exhibitions and the permanent collection follow the concerts at 1 pm.
The concerts and permanent collection tours are included in free general museum admission; admission charge for general public adults and college students for tours of “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible.”
For groups of 10 or more, call Joslyn at 402- 661-3823 in advance; some dates have already reached their group reservation limit.
Joslyn’s Café Durham, located in the atrium, will offer a limited lunch menu on Holiday Under Glass concert days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to streamline service and shorten the time in line for guests. Kids’ meals will include a deli sandwich or hotdog. Seats fill quickly; those planning to purchase lunch to enjoy during the concert are encouraged to arrive early.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the museum to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland (general public adults and college students who donate food during Holiday Under Glass receive $1 off their same-day purchase of tickets to the special exhibition “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible”).
2019 Concert Schedule:
• Friday — MasterSingers of Omaha
Guided public tour — “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible”
(Ticket purchase required for this tour: $10 general public adults, $5 college students with ID, Joslyn members and youth ages 17 and younger free.)
• Dec. 11 — Lewis Central High School
Guided public tour — “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible”
(Ticket purchase required for this tour: $10 general public adults, $5 college students with ID, Joslyn members and youth ages 17 and younger free.)
• Dec. 13 — Central High School Hand Bell Choir and Strings
Guided public tour — Highlights of the permanent collection
• Dec. 18 — Omaha Symphonic Chorus
Guided public tour — “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible”
(Ticket purchase required for this tour: $10 general public adults, $5 college students with ID, Joslyn members and youth ages 17 and younger free.)
• Dec. 20 — Central High School Chorus and Bel Canto
Guided public tour — “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible”
(Ticket purchase required for this tour: $10 general public adults, $5 college students with ID, Joslyn members and youth ages 17 and younger free.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.