Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department announced plans Thursday for a Bayliss Park Block Party, a free community-wide event featuring a lineup of different activities.
The event will take place at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl Street, on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m.
Bayliss Park Block Party lineup:
3 p.m.: Block Party — The start of the party will feature kids’ games and prizes, face painting, balloon art and more. Five famous characters will also make appearances; Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and Maleficent. Additionally, several food trucks and vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. These Block Party activities will take place on the north side of Bayliss Park.
4:30 p.m.: Laurie Berkner Concert — People Magazine called Laurie Berkner “the queen of kids’ music.” Newsweek described her music as “groovy, folksy tunes that appeal to the whole family.” Berkner’s concerts feature popular hits like “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Victor Vito,” “We Are The Dinosaurs,” “Pig On Her Head” and “Rocketship Run.” Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads). The concert will take place under the dome on the west side of Bayliss Park.
6 p.m.: High Heel Concert — High Heel takes the stage at 6 p.m. The band, now in their 14th year, is led by Lisa Larsen, well-known for her vocals. High Heel covers a wide variety of songs including Lady Antebellum, Journey, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, Sugarland, Shania Twain and more. The concert will take place under the dome on the west side of Bayliss Park.
8 p.m.: Movie in the Park — “The Incredibles” will screen under the stars and visitors can enjoy the adventures of Helen, Bob, Violet, Dash, and baby Jack-Jack. The movie will take place on the south side of Bayliss Park.
For additional details, and regular updates, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2ydlIZ2.
