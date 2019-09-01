The TV show “Mindhunter” has been praised for its level of acting, directing and writing, with 98% score on the pop culture rating website Rotten Tomatoes.
The series is based on the book released in 1996 titled “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.”
It follows the first two FBI agents to investigate serial killers in an effort to learn more about their psyches, and how to catch active criminals.
The second season was released early August and a local name was added to the roster: Council Bluffs native Bryan McClure.
He has since acted in multiple shows and movies, and said “Mindhunter” was one he was interested in from the start.
McClure auditioned for six different roles before he joined the cast. He was sitting on a bench outside of a friend’s house when he received word that he was booked for the role.
“I started jumping up and down and doing a silent scream since people were out walking their dogs,” he said. “I probably looked crazy.”
McClure’s character, Alex Clarke, portrays an Atlanta Police Department recruit.
“When the child murders where happening in Atlanta, they needed to get a lot of feet on the ground, so they started having the new recruits go out for surveillance with the rest of the team,” he said. “They were actually rather disorganized when the FBI showed up, and you do see some of that in the episodes.”
For the past four years, McClure lived in Atlanta but traveled to Pittsburgh for the role.
The climate seasons also differed, he said.
“It’s supposed to be the middle of summer, but we’re in Pittsburgh in October and it’s probably in the 50s,” he said. “I’m standing there in my T-shirt while the detectives have their jackets.”
On screen, he appears in Season 2 episodes 6, 7 and 8.
While on screen, McClure’s character speaks to the two FBI agents handing over paperwork, or relaying evidence such as tire tracks and magazines found at the scene of a crime.
Another scene shows McClure sitting in a car with actor Holt McCallany. McClure improvises and sprays bug spray in his own face.
“Holt (McCallany), being funny, said ‘I’ll spray bug spray on my arms then hand it to you,’ and I said ‘I think I’ll spray it right in my face,’ because it was kind of funny to do that,” he said.
While filming, McClure noted a few unique behind-the-scene experiences as well. One pleasant surprise was the catering. Netflix once catered lobster and steak the same day, McClure said.
He said he enjoyed working with executive producer David Fincher, and actors Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany on the set.
“Every day when I was on set, Holt would have a joke of the day,” he said. “Even though the show was intense and serious, both Holt and Jonathan were happy-go-lucky guys.”
This year marks McClure’s 10th year pursuing professional acting. He attributed his success to God, along with practice and dedication.
“I remember I was on the set of ‘Lovely Still.’ We were in the Durham Western Heritage Museum (now The Durham), it was snowing and I was 10 feet away from Academy Award winners Ellen Burstyn and Martin Landau,” he said. “It was heavy on my heart that God wanted me to move to LA and pursue acting professionally. It felt like that’s what I was supposed to be doing.”
To follow his call to acting, McClure uprooted his life and moved to Los Angeles.
With “Mindhunter,” doors further opened for McClure, and he said this shows the result of dedication with his calling.
“For me, this shows what sticking with something and working hard at something can do,” he said. “That’s not to say it came without setbacks or doubts, but I kept pushing through and stuck with it and doors have been opening.”
While recording his audition for “Mindhunter,” McClure was working on the independent film “In Other Words,” where he’s the lead role, True Andrews, a geeky app developer.
In this project, he worked with “Saturday Night Live” alumni, Chris Kattan.
This project is in final stages, with plans to feature the show at film festivals and film markets. The goal is to get the show distributed to the big screen, McClure said.
