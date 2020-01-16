The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha, will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Event features include:
• Story time in the reading nook throughout the day. Book examples include “Martin’s Big Words,” “Courageous People who Changed the World” and “I am MLK Jr.”
• Watch the “I Have a Dream” speech in the Mutual of Omaha Theater.
• Enjoy children’s activities on the Platform including a Lego challenge and handprint craft.
• Plus, see artifacts from the March on Washington and the Civil Rights Movement in the museum’s exhibit “Louder than Words: Rock, Power & Politics.” Examples include guitars played by Odetta and Josh White, handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan and personal objects from Nina Simone, Sam Cooke and James Brown.
The Durham Museum is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and has strong ties with national and international museums and lending institutions.
Admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3-12; and free for members and children age 2 and younger.
For information about The Durham Museum, visit the museum’s website at durhammuseum.org.
