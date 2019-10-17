OMAHA — The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha, has added a week-long series of Halloween events featuring activities for the tiniest of ghosts as well as all the grown-up goblins.
It all kicks-off with the museum’s signature “Great Hall-oween Haunt” from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Events include (in chronological order):
Great Hall-oween Haunt — 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Trick-or-treat throughout the museum and snag some sweets from historical characters. Visit the Creepy Curator to discover what eerie artifacts she found in the collection vaults. Join dancing zombies in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall, tour the Haunted Train and make your way through the Cobweb Caboose.
The Swanson “Ghoulery” carnival is full of ghostly games including Boo Bowling, Spider Sling, Zombie Duck Race and Frankenstein Operation! Plus spooky soda fountain treats, crafts with Mangelsen’s and a costume conga line to end the night. Come in costume, grab some candy and enjoy the frightful fun
Spooky Tales for Tots — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Oct. 30
Celebrate Halloween with a spooky tale and craft.
Each week will include a reading of a Halloween story followed by an adorable craft with Mangelsen’s. Registration is not required, and regular museum admission applies; free for members.
History Mystery (21+) — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24
Cost is $20 members, $25 non-members. Ghost stories, basement tours and a haunted train? Enjoy all this and more during our ages 21 and older History Mystery event. Guests will enjoy guided tours of the collection storage area to see some eerie artifacts, here ghost stories with Nebraska Story Arts, experience never-before-seen areas of the original Union Station and tour the haunted train.
Plus, a cash bar and spooktacular soda fountain specials. Tickets get you admission to the event, one drink ticket and a night of adults-only ghostly fun. Purchase tickets online at durhammuseum.org/halloween or call 402-444-5071.
Hallo-weekend — All day, Oct. 26 and 27
All weekend long, children 12 and younger get in free in costume. Plus, enjoy the haunted train, platform activities, trick-or-treating and more. Be on the look-out for dancing zombies throughout the day.
Durham After Dark — 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
We are turning the lights down low for this ghoulish event. But don’t worry, your flashlight will keep you safe. Enjoy spooky stories with Nebraska Story Arts, a dance party complete with glow sticks, a zombie flash mob and much more. Mangelsen’s will be on hand to demonstrate some cool Halloween make-up tricks that are sure to frightfright delight. Plus, tour the haunted train (if you dare) and complete the creepy scavenger hunt. Halloween costumes are optional.
Every Day: Tuesday through Oct. 30
• Halloween platform activities
• Curator pop-up talks at 2 p.m.
• Tour the haunted train
Admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3-12; and free for members and children age 2 and younger.
For information about The Durham Museum, visit the museum’s website at durhammuseum.org.
