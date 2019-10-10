From the moment rock and roll hit the airwaves, it has played a crucial role in politics and social movements around the world. The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha, will open “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics” Saturday and the exhibit will run through Feb. 2, 2020.
“Louder Than Words” looks at some of the most important debates in the country through the lens of rock music and explores the power of rock to change attitudes about patriotism, peace, equality and freedom. The exhibit explores how artists exercise their First Amendment rights, challenge assumptions and beliefs, stimulate thought and effect change.
Examples of artifacts included in the exhibit are:
• Grace Slick’s vest from Jefferson Airplane’s performance at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, 1969
• Original handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” Chuck Berry’s “School Day,” Neil Young’s “Ohio,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A” and Green Day’s “American Idiot”
• Correspondence between the FBI and Priority Records regarding Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power”
• Original Village People stage costumes
• Artifacts related to the Vietnam War, the May 4, 1970, shooting at Kent State, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3-12; and free for members and children age 2 and younger. For information about The Durham Museum, visit durhammuseum.org.
