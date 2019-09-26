The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., in Omaha will open “Race: Are We So Different?”, developed by the American Anthropological Association in collaboration with the Science Museum of Minnesota. It is the first national exhibition to tell the stories of race from the biological, cultural and historical points of view.
The “Race” exhibit addresses the topics of race and racism from three different perspectives, according to a release from The Durham: Science history and everyday experiences.
As a companion to the “Race” exhibit, a family guide will be available to all visitors and is designed to help answer questions that may arise after visiting the exhibit. the Durham release stated. The guide may be used as a resource for parents and caregivers to discuss race and racism with young children.
Admission will be free on Sunday for the community to come visit the “Race” exhibit. This free day is sponsored by Conagra Brands Foundation.
Regular admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3-12; and free for members and children age 2 and younger. For information about The Durham Museum, visit the museum’s website at durhammuseum.org.
